Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.94 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for $291.79 or 0.00530425 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $36.94 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.09 or 1.00044606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004699 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,581 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

