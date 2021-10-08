Redwire Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 23,042 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 837% compared to the average daily volume of 2,458 call options.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RDW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 1,632,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,431. Redwire has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

