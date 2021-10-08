Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 163,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 182,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

