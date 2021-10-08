Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,101,000 after acquiring an additional 328,215 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Realty Income by 75.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.