Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to announce $16.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.45 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.23 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.