Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.90.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

