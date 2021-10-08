Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.97.

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.79. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

