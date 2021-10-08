Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $35.58. Rafael shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 11,008 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

