Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Radware posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,791. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.