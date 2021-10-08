Qwertycoin (QWC) One Day Volume Tops $32.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $723,812.74 and $32.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

