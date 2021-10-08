Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,660,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.16.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.