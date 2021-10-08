Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $16.84 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

