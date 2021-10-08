Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 4,117 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $263.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.