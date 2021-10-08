Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 78,470 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,487,546,000 after acquiring an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

