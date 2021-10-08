Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $13.49 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 168,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

