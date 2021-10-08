Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $16.13 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,826 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

Shares of GPN opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

