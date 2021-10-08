Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $721.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $772.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

