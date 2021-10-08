Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282,804 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $144.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.