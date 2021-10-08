Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Sells $137,517.21 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $137,517.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion and a PE ratio of -67.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

