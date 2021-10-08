QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after acquiring an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after acquiring an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.15. 74,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753,725. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

