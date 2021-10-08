QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of QCRH opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $823.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 142.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

