QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of QCRH opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $823.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 142.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
