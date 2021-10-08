Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

