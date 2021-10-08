Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reduced by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

BIIB stock opened at $287.77 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day moving average of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.