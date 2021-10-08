Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.