Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Increased by Truist Securiti

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

