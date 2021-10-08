Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Phillips 66 Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $79.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

