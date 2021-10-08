Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for DoorDash, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

