Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.48.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

