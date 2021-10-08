Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Acuity Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.84.

Shares of AYI opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

