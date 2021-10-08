Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 66,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 64,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

