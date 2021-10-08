Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.
In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.