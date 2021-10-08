Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

