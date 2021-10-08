Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,260 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Stantec worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

