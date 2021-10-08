Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 603,060 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

