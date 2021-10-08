Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $163.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

