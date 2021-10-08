Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.79 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The New York Times by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,625,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

