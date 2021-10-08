Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of SCCO opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.