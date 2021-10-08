Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $10,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.