Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $324.25 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $359.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.59 and a 200 day moving average of $277.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

