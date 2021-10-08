Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,830 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $555.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $333.31 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.