PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. PTC comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PTC by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.76. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

