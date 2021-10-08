PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PPERY opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

