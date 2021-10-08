Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives $18.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Prysmian stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

