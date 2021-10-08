Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

