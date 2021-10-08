ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY stock remained flat at $$4.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.