ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.67. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 339,590 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

