ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 183,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,950,002 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.