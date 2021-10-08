ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $124.01 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.