ProShare Advisors LLC Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.