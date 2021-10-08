ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $301.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

