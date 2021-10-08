ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $167.88 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

